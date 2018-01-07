

Sean Grech, CTV Barrie





Winter break has come and gone, and families across the region are preparing to send their kids back to school.

The cold temperatures did not stop families in Barrie today from enjoying an outdoor skate at City Hall.

"We just wanted to take my daughter and my son skating. We always go skating and it's just something fun to get outside and get off electronics,” says mom Shelley Zane.

Zane’s son Christopher says he has enjoyed his time off, but is ready to go back to school to see his friends.

However, for thousands of college students across Ontario, it has been a working break.

Students at Georgian College’s Barrie campus are returning back to class on Monday to finish off what’s left of their fall semester.

“This week I could have done whatever I wanted. I could have worked, but instead I had to take the time off work and then study," says nursing student, Paige Seabrook.

This week students will write exams. They will get the following week off as a break, and then start the winter semester on January 22.

Georgian College Students’ Association President, Avery Konda, says some students are a bit anxious and stressed by the compressed schedule, “it was difficult and it's one of the situations that happens in a strike and it’s the sad truth."

Classes resumed on November 21, after the longets college strike in Ontario history.

As many students prepare to go back to school tomorrow, police have issued a friendly reminder for drivers to slow down, and be on the lookout.

Constable Mark Casey with Barrie Police says the cold conditions have wreaked havoc on the roads.

"With the way the weather has been lately and the roads take extra caution. Leave a little bit earlier, drive slower, and take extra care for some of the kids that are going be pretty excited running out and going to their school and getting off school buses."