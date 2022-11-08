Students in Barrie head back to class after CUPE strike

NEWS -

Many parents breathed a sigh of relief in Barrie on Tuesday as kids returned to the classroom after being forced to pivot to online learning.

With negotiations now back on the table, Local CUPE 3987 president Jamie Cleroux says he’s cautiously optimistic and believes the strike could’ve been avoided.

“This really wasn’t needed. Taking away our charter rights was pre-emptive. And just staying at the bargaining table would’ve been the best thing,” says Cleroux.

Local CUPE workers were back in schools today, providing services for students and staff. But Cleroux says that could easily change.

“We’re still in a legal strike position, so we could go back out. There is totally a possibility of another strike,” he said.

Cleroux says, for now, the union will take things day by day, just like local school boards.

“I know that both sides are returning to the table, and negotiations have resumed. In the meantime, we will take things one day at a time as they come and respond appropriately,” says SMCDSB Communications Manager Pauline Stevenson.

In the meantime CUPE workers continue to wait for change.

“We’re not looking for something minor. We’re looking for something fair,” says Cleroux.

CUPE members have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31st. With no clear resolution in sight, parents, students, and staff will have to wait for answers a little longer.