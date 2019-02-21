

CTV Barrie





The students at Orillia’s Patrick Fogarty High School had their inaugural ‘Coldest Day of the Year’ walk to coincide with the ‘Coldest Night of the Year’ that takes place across Canada on Saturday.

The entire school that consists of about 800 students walked the streets to draw attention to the problem of homelessness in the community.

They are raising money for the Lighthouse Shelter in Orillia.

“We have clients that are babies to seniors, all ages, all genders, youth staying here as young as 16,” said Lynn Thomas.

Patrick Fogarty teacher Tina Osburn says, “Students don’t realize how many families sleep in their car, or how many families have to go to shelters, or don’t have a place to really call home.”

Orillia’s Coldest Night of the Year walk starts at the Lions Oval Public School at 5 p.m. on Saturday and is a family-friendly fundraiser.