BARRIE -- Banting Memorial High School students and members of the Nottawasaga OPP detachment faced off Wednesday afternoon in Alliston for an annual charity hockey game.

The "Because of you... We can" campaign is in its fourth year and is the largest community fundraiser for Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.

Students paid five-dollars to 'buy out of class' to take in the event.

All proceeds from the game, including food and a puck toss, go directly to the campaign.

Last year's game raised funds for the local Out of the Cold program.