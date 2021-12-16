Students asked to take personal items home in case of school closures

Simcoe Muskoka school boards are asking students to bring their personal belongings home for the winter break in case schools are shifted to virtual learning in January.

In a letter to staff and families, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board stated that while it hadn't received direction from the ministry, it was proactively preparing for the possible switch to remote learning amid rising COVID-19 case counts.

"The Chief Medical Officer of Health continues to reiterate that schools would be the last to close and the first to open if further lockdown restrictions are required," the school board letter stated.

Still, the board is preparing in the event schools are shuttered like last year when the province closed in-person learning for months.

The public board put out a similar letter for parents.

The province has yet to announce any school closures despite a surge in infections.

Nearly 50 schools across Ontario have closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks or operational considerations, including one in Simcoe Muskoka.

Students have been provided with COVID-19 rapid screening kits to use over the two-week break to limit exposure.

The winter break starts on Monday, with a return to school anticipated for Jan. 3.