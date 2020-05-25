BARRIE -- Class is back in session for Georgian College students in Barrie, online, that is.

‘’Our summer semester will run from Tuesday, May 19th until Friday, August the 7th.

During that time, our programs will be delivered remotely through online methods,’’ explained college spokesperson Brian Muscat.

Ishaan Sachdeva is one of the students who will be participating in the summer semester.

Sachdeva is studying business administration and was surprised to hear it would be done entirely online.

‘’This was something I was not ready for, but I feel like it’s going to be a part of my daily routine now,’’ he said.

Muscat says enrolment numbers are lower than expected.

‘’This summer, we will have approximately 4,200 new and returning students. That number is quite a bit lower then what we had planned due to the travel restrictions and closures of visa processing facilities in India,’’ he said.

The school was forced to suspend about 15 programs because of the lack of registration.

Georgian also said there would be no reduction in tuition.

‘’Being back to go remote and online, our students are able to meet all the learning outcomes and still get a great education.

We are currently looking at the summer semester and mailing the decision on reductions and eliminations of a number of fees. They will go to our board for approval shortly,” Muscat added.

Georgian College plans to have students back on campus to do any lab work between August 10 and August 28.