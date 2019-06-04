

The Canadian Press





York Regional Police say they are looking for four men after a shooting in the parking lot of a library in Vaughan.

They say they responded to a call around 2 p.m. Monday to the parking lot of the Pierre Berton Resource Library.

For more details head to CTV Toronto News

Police say a 16-year-old student from a nearby high school was involved in an altercation when he was shot.

According to officers, the injury is considered minor and investigators are looking for four suspects, one armed with a handgun who allegedly drove off in an older model silver car.