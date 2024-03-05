Student critically injured after incident in high school parking lot

Police are investigating after a student in Bradford was seriously injured in the school's parking lot on Tuesday.

South Simcoe police say the 17-year-old fell from a moving vehicle and was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

In a letter to the families, Holy Trinity Catholic High School's principal said the incident happened during the lunch hour.

"Emergency responders immediately attended the school and secured the location. In order to maintain a calm and orderly response, our school entered into a hold and secure," wrote Michael Borgia, the high school principal.

During a hold and secure all exterior doors are locked to prevent entry and exit from the school, but activities within the building continue as usual.

"Let us pray for the well-being and recovery of the student," the letter concluded.

Police say the occupants of the involved vehicle are cooperating with the investigation.