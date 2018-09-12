

CTV Barrie





Eight students have been transported to hospital after a serious crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck in Innisfil Wednesday morning.

One of the students had to be airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries. Two other students also have serious injuries.

The crash happened at 7:45 a.m. near the intersection of the 4th Line and 5th Sideroadof Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say 15 students were on the bus travelling to Nantyre Shores Secondary School.

Innisfil Fire Department, Simcoe County Paramedics, York Region Paramedics, South Simcoe Police and ORNGE Air Ambulance responded to the collision.

Simcoe County Paramedic Services Deputy Chief JC Gilbert says “Nine patients were assessed and transported to local hospitals with minor musculoskeletal injuries by land ambulance, including both drivers of the vehicles.”

Police will be reconstructing the scene to try and determine a cause of the crash. There was fog in the area at the time, and they will determine if that was a factor.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.

There is no time estimate for when the road will reopen.