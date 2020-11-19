Advertisement
Structure fire in Elmvale forces road closure
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 7:12AM EST
Crews attend the scene of a structure fire on Queen Street in Elmvale, Ont., on Thurs., Nov. 19, 2020. (Springwater Fire/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a structure fire in Elmvale.
The fire broke out early Thursday morning, forcing crews to close Queen Street.
Springwater Fire posted to social media that there are no injuries.
This is a developing story. CTV News have more as updates become available.