Strong winds up to 80 km/h forecast for parts of Simcoe, Dufferin counties

Strong winds could pose a hazard for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Orangeville, Shelburne and Grand Valley, where wind gusts could reach 70 to 80 km/h.

The weather agency warns that power outages are possible.

"High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," it states on its website.

The cold front will move through southern Ontario, bringing southwest winds Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.