Strong winds & up to 40 mm of rain to hit central Ontario with snow expected

Wet weather with strong winds and the possibility of snow will sweep across central Ontario starting Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, noting the potential for wind gusts exceeding 70 kilometres per hour and up to 40 millimetres of rain this afternoon.

The weather agency warns the winds could cause isolated power outages in some areas.

The rain is expected to shift to snow late Wednesday afternoon or evening before the weather system tapers off by Thursday.

Parts of the region could see anywhere from five to 10 centimetres of snow accumulation, with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

The blast of wintry weather isn't expected to last, however, with temperatures climbing into the double digits for the weekend.