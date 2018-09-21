

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada is warning of strong wind gusts and a risk of thunderstorms on the last day of summer for the region.

The region is under a special weather statement with strong southwesterly winds gusting near 90 km/h expected Friday afternoon and early Friday evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Simcoe County, Dufferin County, Grey County, Parry Sound, Muskoka and Haliburton.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the special weather statement warns.

The weather agency warns damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.

A wind warning is also in effect for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Grey County

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

The strong winds are expected to diminish overnight.