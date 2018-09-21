Featured
Strong winds, thunderstorms expected on last day of summer
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 6:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 21, 2018 10:03AM EDT
Environment Canada is warning of strong wind gusts and a risk of thunderstorms on the last day of summer for the region.
The region is under a special weather statement with strong southwesterly winds gusting near 90 km/h expected Friday afternoon and early Friday evening.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Simcoe County, Dufferin County, Grey County, Parry Sound, Muskoka and Haliburton.
"Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," the special weather statement warns.
The weather agency warns damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur.
A wind warning is also in effect for:
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Grey County
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
The strong winds are expected to diminish overnight.