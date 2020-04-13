WASAGA BEACH -- Gale force westerly winds whipped up across Georgian Bay after a cold front crossed the region early Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for Grey and Bruce counties, as well as Parry Sound and Muskoka.

The weather agency warns the winds could create some property damage to shingles or loose furniture.

Water levels on Georgian Bay are up more than 35 centimetres from this time last year, and Lake Huron has reached historic highs for this time of year.

Strong west to southwesterly winds are forecast to develop this afternoon. Wind gusts of 90 km/h will be possible Georgian Bay, Parry Sound and Muskoka. Could pack a punch along shoreline with high lake levels. Scattered power outages also possible pic.twitter.com/xta3GANDlZ — Roger Klein (@RKleinCTV) April 13, 2020

Water levels are expected to rise even further and peak sometime in early summer, but lake levels could remain far above normal for months or even years, prompting many property owners to start building defences.

The high winds could also result in some power outages throughout the evening.

Hydro One says its crews are standing in case of any issues.

They are asking the public to respect social distancing and not to approach their crews working in the field.