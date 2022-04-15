Strong winds expected to rip through central Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for much of central Ontario as strong winds rip through the region.

According to the weather agency, the Barrie area could see winds topping 70 km/h Friday afternoon before weakening in the evening.

The winds could pick up speed in Southern Simcoe County and Grey-Bruce. Environment Canada predicts gusts there could reach 80 km/h through the afternoon.

Environment Canada warns that these gusts could damage trees and leave homes without power.