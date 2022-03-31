Strong winds expected in Simcoe Muskoka after slick roads bring school bus cancellations

Icicles on a roof (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News) Icicles on a roof (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations

Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations will have one hour with him, a meeting that is a long time coming, as to this day, there has never been an official apology from a Pope.

CTV NEWS IN ROME

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history

After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver