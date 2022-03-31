Strong winds expected in Simcoe Muskoka after slick roads bring school bus cancellations

The aftermath of Wednesday's weather led to some school bus cancellations as special weather statements continue to sweep Simcoe Muskoka.

Freezing rain led to icy early morning road conditions in Muskoka on Thursday, causing Trillium Lakelands District School Board to cancel school buses for the second day in a row. All school vehicles to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O'Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools have been cancelled.

The Township of Lake of Bays, Muskoka tweeted about the icy road conditions.

"Please use extreme caution out on the roads this morning," the Township warned. "Crews are out, but the roads are still slippery from yesterday's freezing rain."

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin Counties, Grey Bruce and Muskoka.

Thursday will bring blustery winds of 80 to 90 km/h in the afternoon as temperatures swing upwards to the double digits.

Some areas could see temperatures of 12C, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency warns that due to the strong winds, utility outages are possible.