Strong winds could pack a punch with up to 90 km/h gusts across Simcoe Muskoka
Batten down the hatches and prepare for some strong winds Thursday afternoon.
Environment Canada issued special weather statements for parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Grey Bruce and Muskoka.
Mother Nature will pack a punch with blustery winds of 80 to 90 km/h as temperatures swing upwards to the double digits.
"Clouds/showers roll in with a high of 12C," CTV's Weather Specialist KC Colby said. "Showers and flurries with -1C overnight Friday."
The weather agency warns strong winds could result in power outages.
"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada's website stated.
SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS
The aftermath of Wednesday's weather led to some school bus cancellations as special weather statements continue to sweep Simcoe Muskoka.
Freezing rain led to icy early morning road conditions in Muskoka on Thursday, causing Trillium Lakelands District School Board to cancel school buses for the second day in a row.
All school vehicles to St. Dominic Catholic Secondary School, Monsignor Michael O'Leary and Saint Mary Catholic Elementary Schools were cancelled.
The Township of Lake of Bays, Muskoka, tweeted about the icy road conditions.
"Please use extreme caution out on the roads this morning," the Township warned. "Crews are out, but the roads are still slippery from yesterday's freezing rain."
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure
Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got 'significant doses' of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine's state power company said Thursday as heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021
In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
Atlantic
-
RCMP officer hesitated after speeding by N.S. mass shooter on second day of killings
In the seconds after a Mountie sped past a gunman wanted for a murderous rampage in Nova Scotia two years ago, the officer hesitated about whether to give chase, and by the time he did the suspect was gone.
-
Halifax police on scene of weapons call in Spryfield; say there is no threat to public
Halifax Regional Police are on scene of a weapons call in Spryfield, a community in Halifax.
-
RCMP policing costs in Nova Scotia municipalities to rise by average of 11 per cent
More than $20 million in increased policing costs contained in Nova Scotia's spring budget will be passed down to cash-strapped municipalities that contract the RCMP.
Montreal
-
No plans for new COVID-19 health measures in Quebec: health minister
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Quebec reports 38 more COVID-19 hospitalizations, 12 new deaths
One day after Quebec's public health institute officially declared a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province's health ministry recorded 3,319 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 12 new deaths.
-
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in beating death of 24-year-old woman
A 40-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with murder in the beating death of a 24-year-old woman.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Cottage prices near Ottawa to jump significantly in 2022: report
A new report suggests the price of a lakeside or mountaintop cottage is going to jump significantly this year, following a similar trend from last year.
-
Drunk driving on the rise in Ottawa, police warn
Ottawa police say the number of impaired driving offences has increased to pre-pandemic levels.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports over 800 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as positivity rate rises
Ontario health officials are reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in intensive care, as the provincial positivity rate continues to rise.
-
Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Nearly four out of 10 Ontarians plan to vote for Ford government in June: poll
Nearly four of 10 Ontarians say that they would vote for Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party in June’s election, suggesting that another majority government could be in reach.
Kitchener
-
Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Waterloo-Wellington
Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some strong winds on Wednesday.
-
Multiple reports of suspicious man in Waterloo's University District
Regional police are investigating four incidents of a suspicious man in the University District of Waterloo. All were reported in the last month.
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
London
-
Sarnia intersection shut down to traffic following crash involving pedestrian
A collision involving a pedestrian shut down the intersection of Capel Street and Maxwell Street in Sarnia late Thursday morning.
-
Strike averted at Cargill in London, Ont.
A strike by unionized members at Cargill in London, Ont. will not be happening.
-
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County are currently dealing with a fatal crash near Molesworth, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Storm cancels school buses again, messy weather continues
The storm that brought another blast of winter to the northeast continues, prompting many school bus cancellations and a significant weather event to be declared Thursday.
-
Four people escape Huntsville house fire thanks to family pet
A family of four escaped an early morning house fire in Huntsville on Thursday thanks to working smoke alarms and a family pet, according to fire officials.
-
Gas prices expected to climb in parts of Ontario, B.C. by end of week
A gas price tracker is estimating that gas will go up by around six cents per litre in Ontario and about five cents per litre in B.C. on Friday after the federal government's climate announcement on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Services for Puma Clinic moving inside WRH’s Met Campus
Windsor Regional Hospital is moving services offered at the Paediatric Urgent Medical Assessment (PUMA) Clinic inside the Met Campus building.
-
Daytime break-in at LaSalle home prompts warning from police
LaSalle police officers are asking residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after a daytime house break-in.
-
Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health to retire after 19 years as top doctor
After 19 years as Chatham-Kent’s medical officer of health, Dr. David Colby has announced his retirement.
Calgary
-
Alberta recreational property prices expected to spike as supply dwindles: Royal LePage
The aggregate price for a single-family home in recreational regions of Alberta is forecasted to jump significantly this year, eclipsing the $1.1 million mark, according to a new report.
-
Final report into fatal train derailment to be released by TSB Canada
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to release its final report today into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary.
-
Semi catches fire outside Chestermere High School, no disruption to Thursday classes
A section of Highway 791 in Chestermere was closed to traffic following an early morning semi trailer fire.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
There was a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
Sask. First Nation honours RCMP for drug bust in community
Chiefs from across the province are recognizing the work of Spiritwood RCMP as they crackdown on drug dealers on Witchekan Lake First Nation.
-
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in 2019 Alta. murder arrested by FBI in U.S., extradited to Canada
A man charged with the first-degree murder of a Grande Prairie, Alta., man in 2019 is finally back in Canada awaiting court proceedings.
-
Several taken to hospital after west Edmonton apartment fire: AHS
At least four people were taken to hospital after a fire at a west Edmonton apartment building Wednesday night.
-
Downtown traffic slowed by crash, LRT not running between MacEwan and NAIT
Downtown vehicle and LRT traffic is being impacted by a crash Thursday morning.
Vancouver
-
Airbnb collected $54M in taxes in Canada last year, and most of that was in B.C.
The majority of taxes brought in by a major short-term-rental company in Canada last year were tied to B.C. listings.
-
Date set for sex assault trial of former Vancouver Canucks player
The sexual assault trial for former Vancouver Canucks player Jake Virtanen will be begin in less than four months.
-
Your electricity bills are about to go down, according to BC Hydro
BC Hydro customers will be paying a bit less each month as of Friday, the utilities provider says.