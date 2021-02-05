BARRIE, ONT. -- Flurries, snow squalls and blowing snow are on tap for Friday through the weekend.

The poor visibility across Grey Bruce forced the cancellation of dozens of school buses Friday morning.

Environment Canada says the gusting winds and blowing snow will cause problems on the roads through Friday night and into Saturday.

According to the weather agency, wind gusts of up to 70km/h could whip up fresh snow, causing whiteout conditions in areas.

Motorists are urged to prepare for hazardous driving conditions.