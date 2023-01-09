String of vehicle thefts under investigation in Dufferin County

Police in Dufferin County are investigating a string of overnight vehicle thefts that occurred late last week.

The first call came from a resident on Victoria Street in Shelburne after a 2022 white Dodge Durango was stolen sometime during the night on Thursday or overnight on Friday.

Provincial police say they found the SUV in a parking lot along Highway 401 in Morrisburg, Ont., nearly five hours away.

A second call for a stolen vehicle took officers to Greenwood Crescent in Shelburne.

Police say a 2022 grey Dodge Ram was taken from the residence's driveway at roughly 4 a.m.

Officers traced the truck with a tracking device to Quebec before police say the signal was lost.

Shortly after noon on Friday, police received another call about a stolen vehicle, this time in Orangeville.

Police say a 2022 blue Dodge Ram was taken from a residence on Jay Crescent.

Officers determined the pickup truck had been taken sometime during the night on Thursday or overnight Friday.

Police ask anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.