Casino Rama employees were ready to hit the picket lines this week, but on Thursday morning a last-minute tentative deal was reached.

The deadline was supposed to be at midnight, but after negotiating for an extra three hours, Unifor and the Casino operators came to an agreement.

The 1,400 employees had voted 95 percent in favour of a strike if a deal could not be reached.

Local 1090 president, Corey Dalton says the bargaining unit is recommending the deal.

No details have been released.

Employees will be asked to vote on Saturday with the results expected early Sunday morning.