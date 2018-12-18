

New stricter impaired driving laws are in effect across Canada that gives police the power to demand a breath sample from any motorist.

The new legislation is something the Slater family hopes will help to deter drivers from making a potentially deadly decision.

Shania Slater was killed in October 2014 when her friend crashed his pickup truck into a concrete barrier along Highway 11. He was convicted of drunk driving and criminal negligence. Shania's sister, Melissa Slater, says she would do anything to be able to go back and convince her sister not to get in that car.

“She was an amazing person, and she was full of life, bubbly, always had a big heart. People always wanted to be around her. She’s missed every single day,” she says.

Police say a new screening tool they have to detect impaired drivers will go a long way to catch motorists trying to mask their impairment.

“Others think that putting a pocket full of change in their mouth, or gum, or whatever will hide it. Generally, it won’t, but this could be an important tool to be able to detect those drivers and take them off the road,” says Sgt. Jason Folz.

York Regional Police say the numbers of people charged with impaired driving are steadily increasing and hope the stiffer penalties and threat of jail time will put a stop to the trend.