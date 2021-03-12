Advertisement
Stretch of Hwy 400 closed in Bradford after fatal crash
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 9:06PM EST
OPP investigate a deadly crash in the southbound lanes of Hwy 400 south of Hwy 88 in Bradford, Ont. on Fri. March 12, 2021 (Chris Garry/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Southbound lanes of Highway 400 are closed at Highway 88 in Bradford following a deadly crash.
Emergency responders rushed to the area at 7:45 p.m. Friday with calls a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
OPP Const. Brittney Lewis says investigators are trying to determine why the man killed was walking on the 400.
The investigation is expected to keep southbound lanes of the highway closed into early Saturday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
