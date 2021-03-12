BARRIE, ONT. -- Southbound lanes of Highway 400 are closed at Highway 88 in Bradford following a deadly crash.

Emergency responders rushed to the area at 7:45 p.m. Friday with calls a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

OPP Const. Brittney Lewis says investigators are trying to determine why the man killed was walking on the 400.

The investigation is expected to keep southbound lanes of the highway closed into early Saturday morning.

