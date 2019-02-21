

The Canadian Press





A 33-year-old man has been charged with street racing after police say he was clocked going twice the speed limit in Amaranth, near Orangeville.

Police say the man was travelling at 120 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone around 6:30 this morning.

They say he was also found to have obstructed windows, no proof of insurance and no validation on the licence plate.

His licence has been suspended and his vehicle impounded, both for a week.