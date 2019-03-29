

CTV Barrie





The Barrie Police are asking the public to stay vigilant after multiple reports of a suspicious person seen loitering around areas where children play.

On Thursday night it was reported to police that the individual had been spotted in several areas around the Barrie Sports Dome, including a park and possibly a residence.

The suspect is described as a man with yellowish-tanned skin, between 25 to 27-years-old, average height, slim build and walks with a limp.

He has long dark hair that is shaved on the sides, a vertical line shaved into his left eyebrow and a piercing in his lower lip.

Barrie Police are asking parents to speak with their children about what to do if a stranger approaches them or if they see someone acting strangely.

Parents are also encouraged to accompany their children when they leave the house and to notify police immediately if they notice any suspicious people.

Officers say it's important to note clothing, height, weight, build and any unique features that may help officers to locate the suspect.