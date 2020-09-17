BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say a Collingwood student was approached by an unknown man while walking home from school on Tuesday afternoon.

Collingwood OPP says a white man, roughly 60-years-old with salt and pepper hair, thin facial features and glasses claimed to be a teacher and offered the child a ride home.

They say the student declined, and the driver took off in an older, green-coloured minivan with a bike rake on the back door.

The OPP asks anyone with information to contact them at 705-445-4321 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.