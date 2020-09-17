Advertisement
Stranger danger in Collingwood a 'misunderstanding,' OPP says
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 12:02PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, September 17, 2020 4:45PM EDT
Collingwood OPP warning parents after a student was approached by an unknown man in a van. (STOCK IMAGE)
BARRIE, ONT. -- Police say an incident involving an unknown man approaching a Collingwood student biking home from school Tuesday afternoon was just a "misunderstanding."
The OPP says they identified the man, who was driving a van at the time of the incident, and concluded that "there was no malicious intent or criminality involved" after speaking with him.
The investigation is now over.