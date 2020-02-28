BARRIE -- More than 20 people found themselves stranded overnight at a gas bar in Minesing when the roads closed around them.



Highway 26 West has been closed for more than 12-hours due to significant blowing snow and whiteout conditions.



As a last resort, drivers found themselves with nowhere else to go, so they stopped at the Four Cedars Café and Convenience store on George Johnson Drive. The café is also a gas bar.



Motorists were able to use the café's facilities and fill up their gas tanks to keep warm through the night.



They reopened again at 7:00 a.m. for the stranded drivers.

More than 20 people had to sleep in their cars overnight with the storm closing Highway 26 heading west - many had no warning of the closure and had no choice but to park the car and hope it had enough gas to keep them warm ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/kxcRuaL6N7 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) February 28, 2020

Many drivers were asking why Springwater Township didn't help them find accomodations or get to a safe location.

In a statement to CTV News today, Nicole Audette, a spokesperson for Springwater Township says, "Neither the Township, nor Springwater Fire were contacted regarding anyone stranded overnight last night."

She goes on to say, "fire and Public Works crews have been out assisting anyone that has become stuck or stranded on the roads, and so far there has been no need to establish a warming centre."

