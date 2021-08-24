BARRIE, ONT. -- A retiree from Stouffville turned his $1 encore purchase into $100,000 after winning in the March 27 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Robert Gilmour, 68, said he often plays the lottery and always pays that extra buck for encore. "The lights flickered, and the machine shut down. The tellers were more surprised than me," he said while picking up his winnings at the OLG Centre in Toronto.

The grandfather plans to buy a car and put the rest of his winnings away in savings.

Gilmour purchased his winning ticket at Nickle Gate Variety on Main Street in Stouffville.

