Stormy weather forces postponement of Rotary Aqua Theatre reopening

The Grand Reopening of the Rotary Aqua Theatre has been postponed due to inclement weather.

With both heat and thunderstorm alerts in the region, staff at the City of Orillia decided to postpone the reopening of the theatre until a new date can be rescheduled.

Once it opens, Sunday evening concerts are expected to take place weekly, showcasing bands from across the province.

The newly refurbished theatre was originally built in 1958 by the Rotary Club and gifted to the City of Orillia.

The July 20 concert following the reopening ceremony was to have included performances by the Rama Boys Drum Group, a few sets by the Orillia Big Band and then a showing of the film by The Tragically Hip That Night in Toronto was scheduled to play at dusk.

An updated schedule for the reopening will be posted on social media and the city’s website.