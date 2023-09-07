Storm brings down trees, power lines across the region

Residents across Simcoe County and Muskoka met with a sudden change in weather Wednesday afternoon as a massive storm system swept through the region.

Thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and powerful winds battered several areas, causing downed trees, road closures, and power outages.

Just after 5 p.m., Ontario police reported several downed trees and electrical wires in Midland, accompanied by warnings of road closures, including on Hugel Avenue.

A storm knocked down branches and power lines on Hugel Avenue in Midland, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Source: OPP)

Significant storm damage was reported by residents in Udney, a community located near Brechin, east of Orillia.

Residents shared with CTV News images of uprooted trees, downed branches and property damage.

A tree is uprooted in Udney, Ont., east of Orillia, on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Joseph Zammit)

The team with the Northern Tornadoes Project told CTV News there were some high winds with the line of storms that swept through the area; however, it's "unlikely to be tornadic." Still, they are looking into the possibility.

Storm damage in Udney, Ont., on Thurs., Sept. 7, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

Tree damage in Moonstone, Ont., after a powerful storm on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Linda Sala Davis)

The storm's impact extended beyond Midland and Udney into Muskoka, including Huntsville and Gravenhurst.

Downed power lines lay across a road in Huntsville, Ont., following a storm on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Cassie Bird)

Residents reported downed power lines and trees obstructing roadways, along with property damage.