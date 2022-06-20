Storage units smouldering at former Barrie Antiques Centre
A basement fire smouldering under the former Barrie Antiques Centre was expected to take hours to locate and extinguish Monday morning.
Half-a-dozen trucks lined Innisfil Street, which was closed between Essa Road and Tiffin Street at 9:15 a.m.
Crews waited in the unit's parking lot behind the building to take turns winding through the labyrinth of the eight units below in search of the cause of the smoke.
"There are several tenants within the space, and the basement area is used for individual storage units," said Deputy Chief Carrie Clark, of Communications, Preventions and Education with Barrie Fire Services at the scene.
"The fire was discovered in the basement, and crews are now trying to discover the area of origin," Clark said an hour later. "We need to make sure that whatever started the fire has been isolated or if the fire has transferred into any of the other storage units – and they're each individually locked. So it's a steady work process to ensure that the fire hasn't spread elsewhere."
The building is quite old, Clark said and was fashioned out of concrete to hold its previous tenants.
"Originally, it was a cattle packaging company with cattle shipped in and out of here. It has been divided into commercial space for many years," she said.
Clark expected crews to remain on the scene throughout the day to ensure the fire did not spread to other units.
