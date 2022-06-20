Storage units smouldering at former Barrie Antiques Centre

Storage units smouldering at former Barrie Antiques Centre

Fire crews rest during attempts to determine cause of smoke at storage units on Innisfil Street, Mon., June 20, 2022 (CTV NEWS/Cheryl Browne) Fire crews rest during attempts to determine cause of smoke at storage units on Innisfil Street, Mon., June 20, 2022 (CTV NEWS/Cheryl Browne)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver