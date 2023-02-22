Stolen vehicle found with guns, ammunition and drugs in Newmarket: YRP

Two individuals face multiple charges after police discovered a stolen vehicle allegedly containing guns, ammunition and drugs in Newmarket.

Police say the incident occurred on Tuesday when officers on patrol spotted a vehicle with significant damage parked near Yonge Street and Millard Avenue.

Following an investigation, police say it was discovered the stolen vehicle had been used in a commercial robbery in Peel Region by suspects believed to be armed.

The officers kept close watch of the vehicle and called for backup when a man matching the description of one of the robbery suspects emerged from a nearby business and got in.

He was taken into custody, and officers searched the vehicle, which police say turned up a handgun, a long gun, a replica firearm, a bag of mixed ammunition, and a controlled substance.

Police also arrested a woman found in the area believed to be connected to the vehicle.

Both of the accused, from Brampton and Mississauga, are charged with the unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of ammunition, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of property obtained by crime, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

"We will continue to tackle the issues of illegal guns and gun violence through intelligence-led policing, organized crime suppression activities, law enforcement and community mobilization,” said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

“Our commitment to ensuring safer communities is unwavering."