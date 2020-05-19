BARRIE -- Three people are in custody after an attempt to flee from police in a stolen vehicle early this morning, police say.

Just after 7:30 a.m, South Simcoe Police were alerted to reports of a stolen vehicle in Alcona.

‘’The vehicle fled and collided with a car in Alcona. It continued to flee where it began to ram one of the South Simcoe Police vehicles, “ said Staff Sgt. Henry Geoffroy.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and two people were arrested. One occupant in the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee from police but was arrested shortly after.

No one was injured in the incident.