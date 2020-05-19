Stolen vehicle flees from police, rams cruiser
Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 9:59AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 19, 2020 11:12AM EDT
South Simcoe Police sign. (South Simcoe Police/Twitter)
BARRIE -- Three people are in custody after an attempt to flee from police in a stolen vehicle early this morning, police say.
Just after 7:30 a.m, South Simcoe Police were alerted to reports of a stolen vehicle in Alcona.
‘’The vehicle fled and collided with a car in Alcona. It continued to flee where it began to ram one of the South Simcoe Police vehicles, “ said Staff Sgt. Henry Geoffroy.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and two people were arrested. One occupant in the vehicle allegedly attempted to flee from police but was arrested shortly after.
No one was injured in the incident.