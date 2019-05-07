Featured
Stolen pup reunited with family, woman faces criminal charges
A six-month-old long-haired Dachshund named 'Mary Puppins' is pictured in this undated photo. (OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 11:59AM EDT
The long-haired dachshund ‘Mary Puppins’ who was allegedly stolen from her home two weeks ago has been reunited with her family in Tay Township.
Police say the daytime break-in happened on April 30 and along with the six-month-old pup, several pieces of men’s jewelry were allegedly stolen from the house.
A 20-year-old Oro-Medonte woman faces three counts of theft under $5,000.
She is scheduled to appear in a Midland court in June.