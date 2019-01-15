

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police arrested a suspect believed to be behind a string of break and enters across the city.

Officers say they recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry, coins, and artifacts that are now in the hands of the Barrie Police Street Crime Unit.

Police have a 31-year-old Barrie man in custody and say he is behind the break and enters from at least nine different homes.

“He would go to the backs of people’s homes either forcibly gaining entry by kicking in a backdoor, or sliding open a rear window,” says Barrie Police spokesperson, Peter Leon.

Leon says the crime spree began in November and ended on Sunday when a woman walking her dog called police after spotting a man leaving a backyard.

Police tracked the suspect down with the K-9 unit. He was arrested near the home he had allegedly raided.

Police hope to reunite every item with the rightful owners.

Photographs of the belongings recovered are on the Barrie Police website.

Police also suspect the accused may have sold items to pawn shops and are working to retrieve those as well.