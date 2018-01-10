

CTV Barrie





Several families who rely on a Bradford food bank are now in a tough spot after several pounds of meat was stolen over the Christmas holiday.

Anne Silvey, president of the Helping Hands Food Bank, couldn't believe her eyes when she returned from her holidays only to find that 40 pound of ground beef, two hams and three turkeys were missing.

“You should be ashamed of yourself because it's children and underprivileged people that are going hungry because of your greed,” she says.

Investigators believe the person responsible found or took one of the keys to get inside sometime between Dec. 21 and 28.

“You've got people who are going to take advantage of an organization that does such fantastic work in the community and someone's gone in and kind of destroyed their efforts,” says South Simcoe Police Sgt. Todd Ferrier.

Twenty-six people rely on the food bank for fresh food. The theft means some families will have to go without.

“They will probably feel the same way I do, sick to their stomach,” says Silvey.

While police try to track down those responsible for stealing all these items, the food bank needs your help. They’re encouraging people to stop by Thursday morning to donate.