Stolen Corvette relocated by GPS in Caledon

A stolen Corvette was relocated thanks to GPS technology.

On Friday, a 2024 Chevrolet Corvette was tracked via GPS to a residence on McLaughlin Road at Boston Mills in the Town of Caledon.

The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered the stolen Corvette and a 2019 GMC Sierra, which had a suspected false vehicle identification number (VIN).

As a result, two Caledon people were arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The estimated value of property recovered was $180,000.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on January 11, 2023, to answer to the charges