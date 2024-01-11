Stolen camping trailer worth $41K found on rural property along with owner's stolen truck

Provincial police say officers recovered a recreational trailer worth roughly $41,000 allegedly stolen from a storage facility in Shelburne earlier this week.

According to police, surveillance video showed a Ford F250 entering the Victoria Street compound on Monday morning and leaving about 40 minutes later.

Police say officers executed a search warrant at a rural property in Melancthon Township on Thursday and discovered the 2020 Alpha Wolf 26D Camping Trailer and the Ford F250 truck involved in the theft, which was determined to have also been stolen.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man of no fixed address.

The accused faces 10 charges, including theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation while prohibited, failing to comply with a release order, and drug-related offences.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the theft, including video surveillance footage, to contact the authorities.