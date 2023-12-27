BARRIE
Barrie

    • Stolen ATV returned to Chatsworth owner on Christmas Day

    An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is shown in this file image. An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) is shown in this file image.

    An ATV stolen on Christmas Eve was recovered on Christmas Day.

    On December 24 at 2:12 p.m., the Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report that an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) had been stolen from a property in Chatsworth Township.

    Later that day, OPP officers received a report of an ATV stuck in the mud on a trail near Highway 6 and Highway 10 in Meaford.

    As officers approached the stolen ATV, officers advised the suspect that he was under arrest, but he took off on the all-terrain vehicle.

    On December 25 at 7:48 p.m., an OPP officer located the stolen ATV and suspect at a business in Owen Sound. The officer spoke with the accused, who punched the officer in the face and resisted being arrested.

    As a result of the investigation, police charged a 29-year-old Chatsworth man with the following offences:

    • Assault a peace officer
    • Resist peace officer
    • Uttering threats - cause death or bodily harm
    • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
    • Failure or refusal to comply with the demand
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
    • Escape lawful custody
    • Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
    • Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

    The accused was held pending a bail hearing.

    If anyone has any information, contact police at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous message online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

