Stock up on trees and shrubs with Earth Day sale in Barrie

A Barrie group has organized a sale of trees, rain barrels and shrubs in honour of Earth Day.

Held annually on April 22, Earth Day is an initiative aimed at helping the environment.

Living Green Barrie has organized an 'Earth Day Rain Barrel, Tree and Shrub Sale,' which will be held Friday and Saturday.

Andee Pelan, executive director for Living Green Barrie, says trees and shrubbery native to the area will be available for purchase.

"We're selling native trees and shrubs because we want people to plant things that are meant to be here," Pelan says.

The 'Earth Day Rain Barrel, Tree and Shrub Sale' will be held in Barrie's south end at the Janice Laking Community Garden beside My Local Leaf.

Trees and shrubs will be available for purchase on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trees and shrubs range between $20 to $30, and the rain barrels cost $60.

The rain barrels will have to be ordered in advance online.

"It's a great way to attract pollinators to your garden, attract wildlife," Pelan says. "Make your backyard as environmentally friendly as possible."

Experts will also be available to answer any gardening questions.

"We want everyone to feel really comfortable with getting out and getting our hands dirty and maybe changing their monoculture lawn into something a little bit more interesting and a little bit more earth-friendly," she says.

Proceeds from each item sold will go towards Living Green Barrie's '10,000 Trees for Barrie' campaign.

"We're going to take that money and put it back into community tree plantings to try and get 10,000 trees in the ground," Pelan says.

So far, Living Green Barrie has planted 3,000 trees, thanks to the help of volunteers and colleagues.