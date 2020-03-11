BARRIE -- Washing your hands thoroughly and frequently is the best way to defend yourself against Covid-19, experts say.

A black-light photo that shows the before and after results of washing your hands recently went viral. The image paints a picture of how washing your hands well goes a long way.

"People should really be washing their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds... 30 seconds if possible," explained Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. "It's really that contact time where people are using soap and scrubbing their hands that makes the most difference on how effective handwashing is."

In addition to longer wash practices, it's important to wet your hands before using soap and to wash your hands with warm water.

Experts also suggest some more creative ways to help keep track of how long we wash our hands for, such as singing "Happy Birthday" twice.

How long should I wash my hands? Sing these songs

When there is no access to running water and soap, hand sanitizers with a 60 or 70 percent alcohol content minimum are a good alternative.

"Hand sanitizers are effective against everything, except when you have nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. That's about the only time we would recommend hand washing over alcohol-based hand rub," said Suzanne Hennessey, infection control practitioner with the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Other than washing your hands, it's also recommended to cough into your elbow and properly disposing of used tissues to help protect yourself from Covid-19 and other illnesses.