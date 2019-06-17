

CTV Barrie





Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston received one-million-dollars in funding for its intensive care unit (ICU).

The funding came from the Central Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) to support the creation of a Level 2 ICU.

In 2017, a proposal was submitted to the Central LHIN and Critical Care Services Ontario outlining the need for ICU beds at the hospital to meet current and future patient needs.

Four Level 2 ICU beds will be available for patient care within the current facility.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital’s President and CEO, Jody Levac, said in a news release on Monday that the funding will help to address the growing needs within the community. “this type of care, closer to home will alleviate the travel and stress faced by families in crisis. Patients who need critical care have a serious or life-threatening injury. With careful planning and implementation of these Level 2 ICU beds, we are setting a new standard for community hospital care.”

The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.