Stevenson Memorial continuing to ease visitor restrictions

As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, an area hospital is moving into the next phase of its visitor policy.

As of Monday, Stevenson Memorial will be entering phase three of its visitor policy.

Under the new guidelines, inpatients will be permitted one designated visitor per day between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a maximum of three individuals able to be designated as visitors for each patient.

Also, under the new rules, surgical patients are permitted one support person after the procedure is complete, while women in labour will be allowed two visitors, although only one at a time.

For anyone visiting the hospital's emergency department, one visitor is permitted for most patients. The exceptions to this rule include any youth and patients with either cognitive impairment or in palliative care.

"We are pleased to move to the next phase in our visitor policy but are still remaining cautious," Jody Levac, the hospital's president and CEO, said in a news release. "We will continue to monitor the situation in our hospital and community, including positivity rates at our COVID-19 Assessment Centre and local outbreaks that may be occurring and will adjust our status on visitation if need be."

Anyone visiting the hospital is still required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and must continue to wear a medical-grade mask.