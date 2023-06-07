Step back in time with a Gatsby-inspired event at Orillia's Leacock Museum

Step back in time to the extravagant era of the 1920s and indulge in the opulence of the Gatsby Garden Party at the Leacock Museum in Orillia.

Pack a picnic lunch and partake in lawn games, live music and a silent auction.

Mayor Don McIsaac said the event celebrates the return of summer on the museum grounds in the Sunshine City.

"The museum has been undergoing an exciting revitalization, and residents and visitors are invited to dress in their 'Roaring Twenties' best while we bring literature to life," the mayor stated in a release on Wednesday.

The enchanting event pays homage to F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic novel, The Great Gatsby, encouraging guests to engage in 20s fashion with tea dresses, feathers and walking sticks.

"Those who have attended previous events at the museum will recall the magical moments of being completely engrossed in the world of literature. While not mandatory, we strongly encourage everyone to unleash their creativity and fully embrace the Gatsby and 1920s theme," noted museum coordinator Jenny Martynyshyn.

Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, with first and second-place recognition.

General admission to the Gatsby Garden Party is $25 for adults, $10 for kids aged 4 to 17, and free for children three and under.

The Gatsby Garden Party at the Leacock Museum is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sat., June 17.

Garden party attendees are also invited to join the K. Valerie Connor Memorial Poetry Celebration at 2 p.m. in the museum's rose garden.