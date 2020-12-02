BARRIE, ONT. -- The health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Steele Street Public School in Barrie Wednesday.

The school notified parents of the situation, stating that one classroom is closed after three cases were confirmed. The school remains open.

The health unit puts a school in outbreak status when two or more lab-confirmed infections in students or staff are found to have spread within the school environment.

The class cohort affected is required to isolate for 14 days.

Two other Barrie schools, St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School and Willow Landing Elementary School are also currently in outbreak status.

The recent outbreak at Warnica Public School was declared over on Friday.

Meanwhile, Banting Memorial High School in Barrie has listed another infection for a total of three, and three classrooms are closed. The school remains open.

The health unit reported Bradford District High School has its second outbreak in the past four weeks. The Bradford high school has three positive cases listed and two classrooms in isolation as a result.

The outbreak at Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus remains active.