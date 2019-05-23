

CTV Barrie





What’s got two wheels, a $6,000 price tag and comes with some very cool technology? A new robot called ‘Casey 3’ that’s helping the students at Stayner Collegiate Institute connect from afar.

“I could still be learning at the same pace,” said Grace Baker. The grade 8 student says the new robot would allow students to attend class when they aren’t even at school.

“Potentially, maybe a student is on medical home instruction, or has another barrier where it might be challenging for them to be able to attend school on a full-time basis,” explained Vice-Principal Kim Hand.

Stayner Collegiate is the first school in Simcoe County to experiment with the robot that rolls through the halls, connects with friends, and even attends lessons in real time. The goal is to figure out how the technology can be used to boost student engagement and learning.

The new inclusive educational tool requires the user to have a computer or smartphone, a personal login and a strong connection to be ready to roll.

It’s becoming a daily sight that’s growing on the student population. “It’s kind of strange seeing a robot rolling down the hallway, but I think it’s really cool,” said one student.