BARRIE, ONT. -- A Stayner, Ont., resident is collecting bottles every week to raise money for SickKids and the Children's Miracle Network.

Raymond Hardisty has a goal of $100,000, and he is nearing that mark.

Hardisty has been working closely with Sherry Schaap and her family, who own the Dairy Queen location Hardisty worked at for over a decade.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Schaap says Hardisty stepped away from his position at Dairy Queen, but that didn't stop his fundraising efforts.

He has raised over $86,000, according to Schaap.

On Monday, Hardisty was at the Wasaga Beach Dairy Queen location sorting and collecting empties.

Schaap says over the last month and half, Hardisty has raised nearly $9,000.

Raymond's Bottle Drive for Miracles is running until August 25th every Wednesday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at these local locations:

Station Park Gazebo on Huron Street, Stayner.

Dairy Queen at 288 Main Street, Wasaga Beach

New Lowell Recreation Park at 5212 County Road 9, New Lowell

Creemore Community Centre and Arena at 220 Collingswood Street, Creemore

Harrison Denture Clinic at 4338 Simcoe County Road 124, Nottawa

6 Corbett Street, Elmvale

On Wednesday, Dairy Queen Canada will recognize the Schaap's as the company's Miracle Maker Award recipients for 2020, according to DQ Canada.

The company says the Miracle Maker Award is awarded to one franchisee across the country each year who has gone above and beyond in their fundraising efforts and dedication to supporting local children's hospitals.

The Schaap's raised more than $37,800 this year for SickKids Hospital with a total of $250,000, said DQ Canada.