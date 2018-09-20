

A Stayner man charged with attempted murder for allegedly driving over another man on purpose and then fleeing the scene has been released on bail.

The 20-year-old left the Barrie courthouse on Thursday surrounded by supporters.

The alleged incident occurred on Brock Street around 5 a.m. last Thursday.

Police say a 19-year-old man was stuck by a vehicle and later taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Witnesses say they heard arguing and a car engine revving that morning.

The Crown attorney said the alleged act was deliberate, stating the suspect drove over the victim twice and left him there.

The accused is charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to return to court next month.