

Adam Ward and Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





A Stayner postal worker has delivered his final letter, becoming the 10th longest active serving mail carrier in Canada.

David Cober knows the country roads in Clearview Township like the back of his hand. He’s been delivering mail here for more than 49 years.

“I have about 668 points of call. That includes rural routes and CMBs (Community mail boxes,)” he says.

Thursday was his final day of work. When asked if he would miss it, Cober said “I expect so, yup. If you do it for that long it's kind of part of your life.”

But the route he has served for nearly five decades has been part of his family for much longer. His father delivered on this route for 25 years. When his father passed away in 1969, Cober took the route over.

“I use to ride with him when I was three years old. Sleep in the back seat,” Cober said laughing.

Residents here have been receiving mail from a Cober for 74 years.

He knows many of the people who live on his route and many wanted to say goodbye and thanks. Cober's colleagues also wanted to show their appreciation.

Cober isn't sure what he'll do now. He just knows he won't be delivering the mail.