BARRIE, ONT. -- Residents of Simcoe Muskoka are no longer under a stay-at-home order.

The 11-week provincial order is over Wednesday.

Although the order has been lifted, there are still other public health measures that are in place.

The province-wide emergency break still limits the number of people at outdoor gatherings and inside homes. Non-essential shopping, in-person retail and travel restrictions continue.

The province has said it would gradually reopen non-essential retail and more around June 14, though the date hasn't been set in stone. Health Minister Christine Elliott called the timeline an "approximate date right now."

With files from CTV's Kim Phillips